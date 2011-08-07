LIKE CLOCKWORK: Some gold-leaf touchup completed on Middletown landmark

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Jeff Watkins, a sign painter from Lockport, N.Y., brushes away some cobwebs on the town clock as part of preparing the surface for gold-leaf paint.

The folks from Lockport, New York, who restored Middletown’s town clock were back in the borough on Thursday, Oct. 6, to apply the finishing touches.

Jeff Watkins, a sign painter, was applying a primer known in the clock restoration business as a “sizing.”

The sizing goes on first to provide a “tacky” glue-like surface, said Chuck Roeser, whose company Essence of Time rebuilt and restored the town clock, which dates to 1923.

Later, after the sizing has a chance to dry, Watkins applies gold-leaf paint. The gold leaf is being put on to touch up areas of the clock surface that were scratched when Essence of Time re-installed the iconic time piece in front of the Brownstone Cafe back in June.

He has been a sign painter for 30 years and frequently works under contract to Roeser, who has rebuilt and restored such clocks as the one in Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and the oldest continuous running tower clock in the country at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

“I don’t know of anyone who has done more gold leaf than he has,” Roeser said of Watkins.

The touching up of Middletown’s took less than a day, Roeser said. He and Watkins wanted to wait until the weather got cooler — not because that has anything to do with the gold leaf. It’s just easier on the people doing the job.

Otherwise, Roeser is working on rebuilding and restoring the town clock for the city of Seattle. It has eight dials, compared to the Middletown clock, which has four.

A dial is the word clock-makers use for what we call a clock face.

“You have a face. I have a face. A clock has a dial,” Roeser said.