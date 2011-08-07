That time of year: MAHS Homecoming is next week

Published Date Written by Dan Miller

Press And Journal Photo by Dan Miller — These old football programs are part of the exhibit devoted to Middletown Area School District history that will be on display throughout Homecoming Weekend at the Middletown Area Historical Society Museum.

Homecoming weekend is always a huge deal in Middletown Area School District, but the 2016 affair promises to be even bigger than usual.

This year’s Homecoming weekend marks the formal public unveiling of the new $41 million Middletown Area High School.

An open house with tours of the new high school will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with a ribbon cutting ceremony slated for 7 p.m.

The Friday night high school event also marks the official start of the new Middletown Area Blue Raider Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to provide financial support for school district programs and initiatives.

The foundation during the open house will be selling pieces of history related to the old high school. You can get a commemorative mug for $10, a piece of the wooden bleachers from the old high school gym for $25, and for $50 an engraved brick from the exterior of the old high school.

Here’s another first — a new exhibit devoted to the history of Middletown schools will be on display throughout Homecoming weekend at the Middletown Area Historical Society Museum at 29 E. Main St.

Titled “Evidence the Alumni Were Once Kids,” the exhibit will replicate a one-room school house and feature memorabilia from throughout school district history, such as old photos, sports programs, uniforms, records, and documents.

The exhibit will be open to the public on these dates and times throughout Homecoming weekend:

• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

• Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.

Admission to the museum and the exhibit are free. Donations will be accepted.