It all goes Lower Dauphin’s way in 55-0 win vs. Mechanicsburg

Photo by John Diffenderfer -- Lower Dauphin’s Brendan Shaffer hits the Mechanicsburg quarterback as he throws the ball in Friday’s win by the Falcons.

By Gabe Mink

For the Press And Journal

Lower Dauphin crushed Mechanicsburg on Friday, registering a 55-0 win at Henry Hershey Field thanks to a 34-point first quarter.



The Falcons evened their record at 3-3 on the season and are 2-1 in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division.



They scored 48 points in the first half but were scoreless in the second until less than 30 seconds were left in the game, when freshman running back Isaac Buck scored the first touchdown of his career in an unusual fashion.



With Lower Dauphin on the Wildcats’ 20-yard line, the team was trying to run out the clock. Somewhere between the ball being snapped and quarterback Ryan Kutz taking a knee to end the game, the ball got loose. Buck sprang into action before either team could react and ran into the end zone.



“We were supposed to knee it. It was a messed-up snap and I was like, ‘I’ll just pick it up and do what I gotta do.’” Buck said.

But there was plenty of action long before that play.



In the first quarter, running back Brendan Shaffer busted through the middle of the pile for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. After the Falcons squashed the Wildcats offense, the Mechanicsburg punt rolled dead at the Dauphin 49, giving the Falcons first down and 51 yards to the end zone. A toss from Kutz to wide receiver Clay Spencer covered all 51 yards, and the extra point by Clyde Tamburro was solid.



Again the Wildcats were forced to punt, and the Falcons switched up quarterbacks. Aidan Klassen tossed it to Kurt Cain, who ran untouched up the left side for a 33-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the quarter, giving the Falcons 21 points.



The Falcons’ Skyler Swartz then intercepted a Mechanicsburg pass at the Falcons 29 yard line. Shaffer took a handoff from Klassen and burned up the field for a 71-yard touchdown at the three-minute mark of the first quarter.



Lower Dauphin’s defense stopped Mechanicsburg again, and a Kutz pass to Spencer was good for a 28-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt was blocked.



The Falcons would score two more touchdowns in the second quarter. One of these was the first touchdown of the season for sophomore Will Bowen, who hauled in a 14-yard touchdown. That gave the Falcons 47 points on the board with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.



“It was a good game,” Bowen said. “Even though we were up, we didn’t let off. We were sticking to what we know, playing hard and not letting off the gas.”



Cole Etchberger also had a 1-yard touchdown reception, meaning six Falcons scored touchdowns.



Kutz was 3-4 with one touchdown pass, and Klassen was 1-2 with one touchdown pass. The Falcons had only 47 yards passing.



Coach Greg Kratzer said there isn’t a real strategy behind swapping quarterbacks on a regular basis as he did in this game and in previous ones.



“They’ve both competed. They both do a lot of things really well, and we just determined that they both deserve time,” he said.



The Falcons recorded 21 first downs and rushed for 385 yards, led by 89 for Shaffer and 83 by Cain. Defensively, they picked up two Mechanicsburg fumbles.



“The team executed really well, especially early on,” Kratzer said. “We wanted to run the ball and we ran the ball really well. I thought Shaffer and Kurt and Cole had the hold really well, running downhill.”



Kratzer was empathetic toward Mechanicsburg’s plight.



“They are missing a bunch of guys. They caught the injury bug last week. They are missing two interior linemen and a linebacker, so they were pretty banged up,” he said.



The 3-3 Falcons face Susquehanna Township, also 3-3, at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday.

“Definitely looking forward to next week’s game,” Bowen said. “Good team, good athletes. It’s going to be a fun game.”