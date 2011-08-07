Blue Raiders boys soccer drops a pair

Published Date

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Ian Guckavan makes a defensive clear vs. West Perry on Oct. 4.

By Mitch Spear

For the Press And Journal

The Middletown Blue Raiders boys soccer team dropped a pair of games last week to go to 8-5 overall and 6-5 in the Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division.



They cling to one of the last remaining 10 playoff spots for District III with five games remaining.

West Perry 2, Middletown 0



The road game Oct. 4 started with the Blue Raiders taking control and moving the ball at will against the West Perry Mustangs. The Raiders found it difficult to find clear shooting lanes within the box as West Perry dropped numbers to congest the area.



West Perry seemed to keep a one- or two-forward system for most of the game, which worked well as it only took one long clearance to Joey Wright. After several touches, he placed the ball beyond the reach of Thomas Lee, in goal for the Raiders, to give the West Perry Mustangs a 1-0 advantage.



The Raiders seemed unfazed by the goal and continued to dominate play. Within minutes they generated several scoring chances of their own, but were unable break onto the scoreboard.

With less than eight minutes remaining in the half, Blake Gill was able to find a little room less than 10 yards out but was unable to score compliments of a blocked shot. The last several minutes of the half, the Raiders were able to find multiple shooting lanes but consistently shot high or wide of the goal frame.



The second half was more of the same. With the lead, the Mustangs were content to sit back and put additional players in the defensive third. The Raiders got two more high percentage chances, one from Anthony Lavia that was sent just wide near post and one off a direct kick about 30 yards out that bounced around multiple times before Nate Nelson headed the ball just over the crossbar.



West Perry made it 2-0 when an unnecessary foul about 35 yards out was issued. On the pursuing direct kick, the Mustang’s Scott Messner blistered a shot into the net.



The Raiders dominated the stats in shots taken, shots on goal, and total possession, while the Mustangs were opportunistic in their few chances and made good on two of their six shots.

Photo by Debbie Spear -- Blake Gill’s header goes just over the cross bar in Oct. 6 action vs. Camp Hill.

Camp Hill 3, Middletown 2



Thursday, Oct. 6 was senior night for the Raiders, one likely that will not be forgotten by the Raider players.



The Raiders faced off against Camp Hill, who is sitting in first place in the Mid-Penn Capital Division. The game was perhaps the best soccer played by the Raiders this season.



The first chance came to the Lions when an initial shot was saved by Lee. His fingertips pushed the ball wide, but hit the post and gave their offense a second chance that was sent high.



The Raiders responded moments later when a header from Gill beat the keeper to his right. The attempt, however, was cleared away from the goal mouth from the Camp Hill defense. The Raiders were the first to tally when the Camp Hill defense had difficulty clearing a ball directed on goal from Cole Golden. The ball eventually found the foot of David Alcock, energizing the crowd by putting the Raiders up 1-0.



The Raiders nearly doubled their lead when Thomas Einholf took a direct kick that was not cleanly handled by Lions keeper Noah Smeriglio, but was unable to finish the rebound.



Camp Hill got the equalizer from a deep throw-in that went over the arms of Lee and was chested away from the goal mouth from Cole Golden holding far post. The clearance fell directly to Abdullahi Hassan, who headed to the back of the net to tie it at 1.



Once again, the Raiders regained the lead when Donavan Brady took the direct kick that fell to the foot of Alcock, who worked the ball free to Conner Golden, who scored from near range to make it 2-1.



Once again, Camp Hill responded when a low driven cross from Noah Resuta rolled slowly across the face of goal to Noah Miccio, making a delayed run far post for the equalizer.

The second half played similar to the first with several chances from both teams, but no scores.



With the regulation tie, the game was sent to sudden death overtime. It was not until two minutes remained in the first extra time that the Lions were able to get the game-winner. A direct ball from Quinn Pickering was neatly collected by Resuta. Resuta standing around center of the goal box, cut back to change his direction and created the small separation from the Raider defense to squeeze a ball low and just beyond the fingertips of Lee sprawling to his left.

Junior varsity



The JV team ended the week with two scoreless draws thanks to a strong defense and some great goaltending from Dane Ebersole in Thursday’s campaign vs, the Camp Hill Lions. Their record is now 8-2-2.